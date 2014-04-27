Disney Characters Help Boy With Autism Find His Voice







Researchers from MIT, Yale and Cambridge are now examining Owen’s emotional and social development via beloved characters, which has been dubbed "affinity therapy." They hope to find a systematic approach that may help others on the autism spectrum. Ron Suskind chronicles the family's powerful journey into Owen's world -- and Owen's return to theirs -- in his new book, “Life, Animated.” Now, at age 23, Owen is attending a transitional college program in Massachusetts where he met his girlfriend, who he's been dating for two years.

By the time Owen was about 6 years old, his family realized he wasn’t just mimicking the characters -- but that he actually understood and related to their emotions. By recognizing that, and embracing his passion for Disney movies, the Suskinds pulled Owen out of his shell. They spoke to him in Disney voices, incorporated the characters into his therapies and found parts of each movie that helped Owen understand what was going on in the world around him.