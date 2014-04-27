Front porches are the new living room for local families

For six months of the year, you can find the Claymans and their two daughters on their front porch in Fountain City. “As soon as we can we’re out on the porch,” says Natalie Clayman. “If the weather is good, we will often host a small group from church or a book club meeting. We do homework, rest and eat out here.”When Clayman and her husband, Trey, bought the house in August 2012 they were attracted to the area’s historic feel and the home’s curb appeal. “The porch attracted us for sure. It is almost as big as two living rooms,” she says.For Clayman, who also runs her own interior design business, it was important to get the right furniture layout and surround herself with favorite home accessories. The space has been dividing into eating and lounging zones.The first and most important feature of the porch’s design is a daybed. Clayman could not find what she wanted, so she drew the design to replicate Chinoiserie fretwork (which matches her interior décor) and had a neighbor custom build the deep swinging daybed. “You can’t order it from a catalogue, and you’ll never find it anywhere else,” she says of its unique design.Read more from our partners at