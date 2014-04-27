Behind the badge, Fletcher has flair; Chattanooga police chief n - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Behind the badge, Fletcher has flair; Chattanooga police chief nominee known for outreach, inspiration

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Two days after flying to Chattanooga to accept the position of police chief, Fred Fletcher lined up with hundreds of other runners in Saturday's Scenic City Trail Marathon.

Fletcher -- a commander in the Austin (Texas) Police Department and avid runner and cyclist -- knows that gaining the public's trust starts with being available and demonstrating the simple message that you care about your community.

"I consider that a part of the obligation of a leader," Fletcher said. "I will be an active and visible member of the community, not just as a police officer but as a resident."

In Austin, those who worked with Fletcher said what makes the 20-year veteran effective is his ability to inspire others to lead and to disarm the community by seeking their help to address the city's worst crime.

