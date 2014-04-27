Behind the badge, Fletcher has flair; Chattanooga police chief nominee known for outreach, inspiration

Two days after flying to Chattanooga to accept the position of police chief, Fred Fletcher lined up with hundreds of other runners in Saturday's Scenic City Trail Marathon.Fletcher -- a commander in the Austin (Texas) Police Department and avid runner and cyclist -- knows that gaining the public's trust starts with being available and demonstrating the simple message that you care about your community."I consider that a part of the obligation of a leader," Fletcher said. "I will be an active and visible member of the community, not just as a police officer but as a resident."In Austin, those who worked with Fletcher said what makes the 20-year veteran effective is his ability to inspire others to lead and to disarm the community by seeking their help to address the city's worst crime.Read more from our partners at the