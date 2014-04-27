King Center to mark birthday of Coretta Scott King

ATLANTA (AP) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta plans to host an "interactive chat" to commemorate the birthday of the slain civil rights icon's late wife.

King Center CEO and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, the Rev. Bernice King, said it's the third year in a row that the center will commemorate her mother's birthday, which was April 27.

The event from 10 a.m. to noon Monday will be held in the center's Freedom Hall and will be streamed live online.

Participants are expected to include: Ambassador Andrew Young; Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister and King Center vice chair Christine King Ferris; civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams; among others.

The event is free and open to the public.

