CPD investigate shooting on Rawlings Street Sunday, April 27, 2014 10:50 AM EDT

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened on 2015 Rawlings Street Sunday morning just before 12:30.



The victim, Anthony Douglas told police he was walking when a white SUV approached and one of the passengers started shooting at him.



Investigators tell Channel 3 Douglas suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



At this time Police have no further suspect information or leads and are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.



The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.