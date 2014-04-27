CPD investigate shooting on Rawlings Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD investigate shooting on Rawlings Street

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened on 2015 Rawlings Street Sunday morning just before 12:30. 

The victim, Anthony Douglas told police he was walking when a white SUV approached and one of the passengers started shooting at him. 

Investigators tell Channel 3 Douglas suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

 At this time Police have no further suspect information or leads and are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333. 

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.