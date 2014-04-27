Powroznik and Vaughan Win Fishers of Men National Championship on Chickamauga

Dayton , TN

(WRCB) – Day Three of the STREN Team Series FOM National Championship came to an exciting finish as Virginia East anglers, Jacob Powroznik and Wayne Vaughan, managed to boat an additional 14.92 lbs and pull out the big win with 63.05 lbs. The new reigning STREN Team Series 2014 Fishers Of Men National Champs earned a brand new, blue and silver metal flake, 2014 Skeeter FX 21 / Yamaha 250hp, VMAX SHO outboard in a package valued at nearly $82,000.00.







Jacob and Wayne netted their winning total by working the shoreline in the back ends of coves and along shallow-water flats each day. They fished down-lake each day with Livingston Lures Ninja Stixs, green-pumpkin, Berkley Power Hawgs and jigs. Jacob stated that long casts with spinning reels and 10 lbs test line, along with a stealthy approach was the key to their success.



Florida North teammates, John Cox (Pro Bass Guide Service, Orlando FL ) and Billy Taylor, moved up from eleventh to capture second place today, and win the brand new red metal flaked, Skeeter ZX190 / Yamaha 150hp VMAX SHO. John and Billy hauled in 24.75lbs, today, for a tournament total of 62.56. They worked bedding areas down near Harrison Bay State Park with weightless, texas-rigged, Zoom Trick worms and senkos the first two days, then patiently dead sticked trick worms today.



GA-S anglers, Chad Wise and Jeremy Stevens took 3rd with a tournament total of 57.78. Chad and Jeremy texas-rigged green pumpkin senkos along spawning flats near the confluence of the Hiawassee River .



John Thomsen and Bob Walker placed 4th with 56.52 lbs by making long casts on shallow spawning flats with plastics on Day 1 and 3 and ripping spinnerbaits in the windy and cloudy conditions of Day 2.



Rounding out the top five is the South Carolina Low Country team of Ross Burns and Dane Odom. Ross and Dane netted 17.02, 18.44, and 20.97 for 56.43lbs. The young men pitched bluegill Paca Craws and jigs to dark areas and small pockets seen in 0 to 3 feet of water, down-lake, across from Chester Frost County Park.



Texas North Central’s Kenny Stewart and Ryan Cannon earned the top spot in the “3rd Day Redemption Tournament” by working beds with senkos to net 23.58 lbs that included a 6.89 kicker.



Second place went to the Mississippi South team of Donald and Clemm Parker for their 22.13 limit. They also took home the cash award for their tournament-high 10.19 lbs largemouth.





