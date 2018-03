UPDATE: A second wave of potentially strong storms expected tonight

Through the rest of the day, we will see skies clearing, but the 2"-5" of rain overnight are still causing flooding problems around the Tennessee Valley.As we move through the afternoon, southerly winds will once again warm us into the low 80s. That, combined with plenty of moisture continuing to stream in, and another front moving through will be more than enough to spawn more strong storms tonight through early Wednesday morning.As far as timing, it looks like we will have some scattered storms beginning to develop between 7pm and 9pm. Through the overnight, strong storms will continue to develop and move through the Tennessee Valley. This will be the case through the overnight and into early Wednesday morning.While we will be wary of isolated areas of wind damage, hail and tornadoes, I think a big widespread threat will be from flooding as we are expecting another 1"-2" of rain .We have a number of flood watches and warnings already in effect. For details for your county go toAfter Wednesday, we will see cooler air move in with sunshine and highs near 70 Thursday and Friday. Lows for both days will be in the Upper 40s.The weekend looks good as well. We will be a bit warmer as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s, but we will stay dry.We have a number of flood warnings already in effect. For details for your county go to