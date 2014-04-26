Severe storms predicted for NW Ga. starting Monday

ATLANTA (AP) - Northwest Georgia is predicted to see severe thunderstorms, with heavy rain and the potential for hail, damaging winds or tornadoes starting early next week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Trisha Palmer says the storms beginning Monday afternoon or evening will affect areas northwest of Atlanta, following a line from Carrollton to Gainesville. During Tuesday daytime hours, the storm threat will spread across most of north and central Georgia.

The NWS office in Peachtree City, Ga. is watching the storm as it moves across the Midwest this weekend and will update those forecasts regularly.

Palmer says people should review their severe weather plans, including a safe location if warnings are issued. This spring has been the 3rd slowest severe weather season for northwest Georgia since 2000, with three tornadoes reported.

