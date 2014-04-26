Whitfield firefighter charged with arson

A Whitfield County, Ga., firefighter has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson in connection to a fire at his home in February, according to Glenn Allen, spokesman for the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Office.Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens announced Friday the arrest of Matthew C. Gibson, 40, of Dalton, Ga.Gibson allegedly set fire to his Eber Road home on Feb. 16, causing more than $130,000 in damage, Hudgens said.Read more from our partners at the