Survey seeks to help chart Dade County’s future

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
DADE COUNTY, GA (Times Free Press) - The Dade County Chamber of Commerce wasn't shy when it decided to ask residents five open-ended questions to see what future they hope to see for their scenic county in Georgia’s northwest corner.

Instead of mailing the survey, or setting out survey forms in public places, the Chamber enlisted help of students at Covenant College through economics professor Lance Wescher.

Starting in late March, the students spread out around the county to such locations as fast-food restaurants, grocery stores, businesses, social clubs, schools, government meetings, and even the jail to hand out surveys.

“It was hand-delivered,” Chamber Executive Director Chris Musser said. “The goal was really to get a very statistically representative sample of the population.”

