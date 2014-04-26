TX teacher allegedly did lap dance for student

(NBCDFW) - Our NBC News partners at NBCDFW are reporting that a Houston-area teacher has been charged with doing a lap dance for a boy at school on his 15th birthday.A criminal complaint says 42-year-old Felicia A. Smith of Spring was charged Thursday with having an improper relationship with a student. Online jail records do not list an attorney for Smith, who was freed on $30,000 bond.Investigators say the teacher in the Aldine Independent School District allegedly did the suggestive dance on Feb. 26 at Stovall Middle School in front of other students.The district released a statement saying the teacher has been removed from campus amid the investigation.No publicly listed phone number could be located Friday for Smith.Read more at