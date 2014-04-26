TX teacher allegedly did lap dance for student - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TX teacher allegedly did lap dance for student

Posted: Updated:
(NBCDFW) - Our NBC News partners at NBCDFW are reporting that a Houston-area teacher has been charged with doing a lap dance for a boy at school on his 15th birthday.

A criminal complaint says 42-year-old Felicia A. Smith of Spring was charged Thursday with having an improper relationship with a student. Online jail records do not list an attorney for Smith, who was freed on $30,000 bond.

Investigators say the teacher in the Aldine Independent School District allegedly did the suggestive dance on Feb. 26 at Stovall Middle School in front of other students.

The district released a statement saying the teacher has been removed from campus amid the investigation.

No publicly listed phone number could be located Friday for Smith.

Read more at NBCDFW
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.