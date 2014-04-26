Interfaith council to tackle Ga. prisoner re-entry

ATLANTA (AP) - A group of religious leaders across Georgia will be working on a state effort to expand on recent criminal justice reforms.

Gov. Nathan Deal announced the Governor's Interfaith Council this week, saying the group will work to identify areas in which faith-based and private groups can work with the state on helping inmates re-enter society.

Members include Rabbi Larry Schlesinger of Temple Beth Israel in Macon, the Rev. Rodney A. Lackey of Antioch Baptist Church in Gainesville and the Rev. Thurmond N. Tillman of First African Baptist Church in Savannah.

Deal recently signed the latest installment of criminal justice reform. The new law requires corrections officials to establish a program so inmates can complete treatment plans and vocational training while in prison to help prepare them to re-enter society.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.