Ga., SC set records for electronic tax returns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A record-setting number of people filed their tax returns electronically this year in Georgia and South Carolina.

The Augusta Chronicle reports 3.5 million people filed electronically this year in Georgia (http://bit.ly/1gZ9Jwm). About 1.7 million in South Carolina used the e-file program.

Internal Revenue Service spokesman Mark Green says the numbers are impressive and could continue to grow as the agency counts online filings.

April 15 was the deadline to file taxes or apply for an extension.

