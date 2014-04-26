Bye-bye Car Wash, Farewell Wipers: Future Cars Won't Get Dirty



Of course, one challenge is to prevent messes in the first place, says General Motors, which has been conducting research on ways to keep passengers, especially children stuck in back seats known to industry engineers as “the puke zone,” from getting car sick.



“We know through other scientific research that even if our eyes are focused on a fixed point – if we can see the outside passing by in the window – our brain is telling us that we are moving,” explained Don Shreves, GM’s Human Factors engineering group manager said. “But if our eyes are at a downward angle and do not see the view outside the vehicle, our bodies become sensitive to motion and increase the chance of sickness.”



Among other things, the research has shown GM engineers that passengers are less likely to get sick when DVD screens are mounted overhead.

The Japanese maker isn’t the only one looking at hydrophobic coatings – which could prove an interesting alternative for keeping windshields clear and clean. Italian designer Leonardo Fioravanti recently rolled out a wiper-less Hidra concept vehicle, which relies on both aerodynamic design to minimize what actually comes close to the windshield – and a special coating designed to keep things from sticking if they do come into contact with the glass.Under a hydrophobic outer coat, a second, nano layer “pushes” dirt off to the sides, while a third layer essentially helps clean off grime. An additional, electrically conductive layer provides the power needed to make it all work.The designers claim the technology behind the Hidra wiper-less windshield could prove reasonably cost-competitive and could wind up in production in a few years, marking the most significant improvement in rain gear since the first hand-operated wipers were introduced more than a century ago.British sports car maker McLaren, meanwhile, has lifted a page from fighter jet construction. It is experimenting with a system that uses high-frequency sound waves to create a sonic barrier to prevent water and dirt from reaching the windshield.Cleanliness is only one reason makers would like to eliminate the windshield wiper. The devices also create plenty of aerodynamic drag, which reduces a vehicle’s fuel economy.Manufacturers also are looking at ways to keep things clean inside their vehicles. Most fabrics are now treated with dirt- and liquid-resistant coatings – or can be ordered with an optional treatment package. Ford says it also tries to design vehicles so it’s easy to wipe or vacuum food or spilled beverages out of cracks and crevices.And to that effect, the new Honda Odyssey minivan this year began offering an optional, built-in vacuum cleaner tucked into its rear cargo compartment.