Tornado season off to safe start with April usually being worst - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tornado season off to safe start with April usually being worst month for twisters in East TN

Posted: Updated:
By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - April is the cruelest month for tornadoes in eastern Tennessee.

Records dating to 1883 show that April brings a huge spike in tornado activity in the 40 counties in eastern Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Southwest North Carolina covered by the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tenn.

But so far, so good. April 2014 has shaped up as a dud, as far as tornadoes go.

"We haven't had any, yet, and this is the peak tornado season," said Anthony Cavallucci, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Morristown office. "Tornadoes like that warmer, moister air. We've been pretty mild so far this spring."

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.