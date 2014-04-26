Audit finds problems with unemployment benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An audit has found problems with the state's unemployment system for the second year in a row.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/PxbNnP) reports the audit found $181 million in jobless benefits were improperly paid out in 2013. Last year, an audit found improper payments of $73 million.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the hike in overpayments was due to a change in accounting rules.

In addition, audit found that some of the improper payments went to 84 felons behind bars.

Workforce Commissioner Burn Phillips disputed several findings in the report. He said some findings have been corrected and officials are working to find solutions to others.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.