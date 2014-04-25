Two-year-old hospitalized after sniffing pill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two-year-old hospitalized after sniffing pill

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A two-year-old from McMinn County is in serious condition in the hospital after apparently getting into the family's medicine cabinet.  The  McMinn County's Sheriff's report says the circumstances are "very suspicious".
Police were called out to a house on County Road 850 after the mother found the child not breathing. The officer said the child inside was cold to the touch, with blue lips, and barely breathing.
The mother at first said none of her medications were missing, but then admitted the child had sniffed a pill Wednesday night, and was acting 'unusual' the rest of the night.
The parents could face charges.
