VW, Tennessee's Newly Revealed Email Trail Posted: Friday, April 25, 2014 10:15 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, April 26, 2014 7:00 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

"We said from the beginning that there couldn't be a better match than Volkswagen and Chattanooga, lets put all the fuss about the union behind us, we had an election, the UAW lost, let them go back from wherever they came from and let's go back to building cars and trucks."



As Tennessee's U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander spoke here in Chattanooga on the continuing controversy of the UAW labor vote in February, Nashville's WTVF reported on previously unreleased e-mails between VW and state officials, showing the Haslam administration withdrew it's $300 million incentive package to Volkswagen for it's planned expansion of the Chattanooga plant, in advance of February's labor vote.

The newly revealed e-mails, came on the heels of Monday's surprising move by the UAW, withdrawing its challenge to the February labor vote at the plant in which the union lost.



The UAW claimed politicians such as Tennessee's junior Senator Bob Corker intimidated workers to vote against the union, by Corker publicly suggesting VW would not expand Chattanooga's production plant for a new SUV project titled "Cross-Blue" if Chattanooga plant workers unionized.



Weeks after the UAW's failed vote, the CrossBlue production is still unannounced, leaving some to question Senator Corker's credibility on the subject.



Now, comes word of another e-mail from Volkswagen officials to Tennessee, dated January 27th, alerting Tennessee's Department of Economic Development that the German automaker was entertaining alternative sites outside the state if the incentive negotiations stalled.



Chattanooga securing the CrossBlue production project could mean as many as 1,000 additional jobs at the plant which already employs 2,600.



Officials from Senator Corker's office said Friday night that the former Chattanooga Mayor was traveling and was unavailable for comment.

