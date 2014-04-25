Powroznik and Vaughan Move into Lead in Fishers of Men National Championship

Dayton

, TN (WRCB) – The team of Jacob Powroznik and Wayne Vaughan amassed a total of 48.13 lbs of bass in two days to take over the lead in the Fishers of Men National Championship being held this weekend on Chickamauga Lake .



Moving into

second place on day 2 was the team of Doug Coulter and Todd Wilson with a two day total of 45.83 lbs.







The duo of John Thomsen and Bob Walker are sitting in third place with 44.60 lbs.

The day 2 big fish award went to the team of Tom and Andy Stinson with a giant largemouth weighing 8.15 lbs.



