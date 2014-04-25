Grandpa-to-Be Bursts Into Tears of Joy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grandpa-to-Be Bursts Into Tears of Joy

This dad has a priceless reaction when he discovers he’s going to be a grandpa.

The video was posted on Reddit via YouTube by Jessica Hickey, who wrote: “I am his only child and my mother passed away 20 years ago. He has been asking us for grandchildren since our wedding night. I think he is happy.”

