UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Kennesaw State campus

WXIA's website

here

An "all clear" has been issued at Kennesaw State University. Police have a questioned a person, but details have not yet been released.KENNESAW, GA (WXIA) -- Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting a possible armed man was spotted on the campus of Kennesaw State University Friday afternoon.Students received a text alert about a gunman on the school's Campus Green shortly after 2 p.m. The text read, "Possible armed man on Campus Green. There are reports of an armed man on the Campus Green. Shelter in and lock the door."The school campus was placed on lockdown as police investigate.