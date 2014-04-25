UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Kennesaw State campus - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Kennesaw State campus

Posted: Updated:
UPDATE: An "all clear" has been issued at Kennesaw State University. Police have a questioned a person, but details have not yet been released.

KENNESAW, GA (WXIA) -- Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting a possible armed man was spotted on the campus of Kennesaw State University Friday afternoon.

Students received a text alert about a gunman on the school's Campus Green shortly after 2 p.m. The text read, "Possible armed man on Campus Green. There are reports of an armed man on the Campus Green. Shelter in and lock the door."

The school campus was placed on lockdown as police investigate.

Read more at WXIA's website and view the live stream here.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.