Doctors warn about dangers of putting lip balm on eyelids Posted: Friday, April 25, 2014 1:41 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 25, 2014 1:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A popular lip balm is now part of a viral trend. Some teens have been applying the product to their eyelids, saying it gives them a buzz.



It's called beezin ' and people who have tried it say applying Burt's Bees lip balm on the eyelids intensifies the experience of being high or drunk.



Some users said they use it to help them stay awake and alert.



Since Burt's Bees is an all-natural product, some think it must be harmless. But doctors warn that beezin ' could lead to serious health risks.



It could cause an allergic reaction, or even symptoms similar to pink eye. In more serious cases, an infection could develop and cost patients their sight or even threaten their life.



"Cold sores are caused by the herpes virus. If you use the lip balm on the cold sore and your friend borrows the lip balm, puts it on their eyelid, the herpes virus could be transmitted from the lip balm to a person's eye, and that person could go blind," said Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, who is a medical toxicologist.



The peppermint oil that creates a tingling sensation on your lips is a strong irritant when absorbed through the eyelids.



Doctors urge people who have any pain or redness after beezin ' should seek medical attention immediately.

