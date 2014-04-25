Lamar Alexander urges that SUV be built in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lamar Alexander urges that SUV be built in Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander. AP photo U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander. AP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander called on Volkswagen on Thursday to build its new sport utility vehicle in Chattanooga and "put all the fuss about the United Auto Workers election behind us."

"There's no reason in the world Volkswagen wouldn't want to add its SUV here," he said in Chattanooga, where the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed the Tennessee Republican for re-election despite him facing a primary challenger.

Alexander, speaking after a tour of steel distributor LJT Tennessee at Centre South Riverport, said VW has stated it wanted to greatly expand in the U.S., and he hopes the German automaker makes what it sells in America.

"I'd hope VW would build on its initial ideal marriage with Chattanooga," he said. "We had an election. The UAW lost. Let them go back to wherever they came from and let's go back to building cars and trucks."

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
