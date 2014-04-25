GA mother locks 6-year-old son in dog cage - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA mother locks 6-year-old son in dog cage

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA (WXIA) - Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting a woman and her girlfriend are charged with locking their son in a dog cage.

Douglas County Police Chief Chris Womack says it happened over the weekend.

Crystal Jean Hostetter, 24, and Sarah Elizabeth McClain, 30, are charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

Womack says the two locked the 6-year-old boy in a dog cage, poured syrup over him, covered him in cat litter and made him hold a brick in each hand over his head.

Both were arrested Tuesday and are currently in the Douglas County jail without bond.

Womack says the women are new to the area after moving from Pennsylvania. He says investigators are looking to see if there are any prior reports of abuse, and DFCS is investigating.

