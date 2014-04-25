Group recognized for advocating education data use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The State Collaborative on Reforming Education is being recognized for its advocacy of the value of using education data to enhance instruction and improve student learning in Tennessee.

The advocacy and research institution was recently named the winner of the Data Quality Campaign's 2014 Advocacy Award.

The campaign awards policymakers, district leaders and advocates who have demonstrated a focus on using education data to support families and educators in their efforts to improve student achievement in four categories.

SCORE, founded by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, uses data as one of four pillars to its advocacy.

For more information about SCORE, visit http://www.tnscore.org .

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.