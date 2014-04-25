Burglar caught red-handed, napping in man's bed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Burglar caught red-handed, napping in man's bed

KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - Apparently high on drugs, a Clinton man was nabbed while allegedly taking a break from burglarizing a residence and was found lying in his victim’s bed early Thursday, authorities said.

Arrested was Michael Lee Smith, 31, who is charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of vandalism.

A resident of Edgemoor Road came home about 6 a.m. and saw that his van and motor home had been significantly vandalized and burglarized, with his possessions stacked on a nearby cart, Anderson County Sheriff Paul White stated in a news release.

The homeowner said the rear door of his residence also was damaged but appeared secure. He contacted the Sheriff’s Department and after a deputy arrived, the homeowner went inside, heard a voice coming from the bedroom and found Smith lying in his bed.

