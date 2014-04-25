Chattanooga Whiskey founders to launch Freedom Moonshine - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Chattanooga Whiskey founders to launch Freedom Moonshine

Posted: Updated:
By Ellis Smith, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - The founders of Chattanooga Whiskey are quietly prepping the May launch of Freedom Moonshine, an unaged rye whiskey that will compete with established conglomerates and backwoods bootleggers alike.

Partners Tim Piersant and Joe Ledbetter will position Freedom Moonshine as an Americana-themed alternative to high-proof competitors like Gatlinburg, TN.-based Ole Smokey Moonshine and Madison, North Carolina-based Junior Johnson's Midnight Moon, which each sell hundreds of thousands of cases annually, according to food and beverage analysis firm Techmonic.

Piersant and Ledbetter, who declined to comment on the pending launch, have posted photos on social media platforms teasing the red, white and blue liquor, which will arrive on shelves stored in a jar wrapped in an American flag-themed label.

"It's almost time to let freedom shine," the group wrote on Twitter, echoing the brand's marketing campaign. "Find freedom this May."

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.