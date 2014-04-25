Chattanooga Aquarium otters named Posted: Friday, April 25, 2014 8:25 AM EDT Updated: Friday, April 25, 2014 8:51 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Chattanooga Aquarium's newest otters now have names.



After guests submitted more than 600 suggestions for the otters, the aquarium selected Maya, Bennie, Louie, Scout, Hunter and Digger.



“Several people suggested famous Chattanooga-related names,” said Aquarium otter keeper Jennifer Wawra. “Hunter and Louie, named after the Hunter Museum of American Art and the Lookouts’ mascot, seemed to fit their personality profiles.”



Maya is the only female of the group.



“We liked that name because it sounds playful and reminds us of celebrating the Aquarium’s anniversary each May,” said Aquarium otter keeper Courtney Lewis. “She is certainly a ball of energy and always seems to be right in the middle of all the action.”



Several people suggested "Benedict" an ode to British star Benedict Cumberbatch who himself admits he resembles an otter.



“Somewhere between an otter and something people find vaguely attractive,” he told the "Hollywood Reporter." Aquarium guests may want to take pictures of “Bennie” to see if his handsome face matches the actor’s facial features.



“Scout,” is a rather adept climber, sometimes leading the way for others. And “Digger” comes by his name naturally. “He loves to dig and spend time playing in the sand,” said Lewis. “Aquarium guests may see him covered in dirt almost as much as you’ll see him in the water.”



The seven otters, including the already christened Delmar, will appear in different, rotating groups of various sizes from two otters to five at a time. River Falls opens May 2.

