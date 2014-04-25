Chattanooga, Hamilton County launch 911 address verification - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga, Hamilton County launch 911 address verification

Adam Stokstad, geographical information systems specialist, explains how the GeoComm team will verify addresses with GPS throughout Hamilton County for first responders. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press Adam Stokstad, geographical information systems specialist, explains how the GeoComm team will verify addresses with GPS throughout Hamilton County for first responders. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - If Hamilton County residents notice specially marked SUVs cruising around their neighborhoods in the coming months, there is no reason to be alarmed.

Geo-Comm, a Minnesota-based company specializing in public safety geographic information systems, started an address verification project Wednesday designed to help local first responders know exactly where they are going when dispatched, officials said. Geo-Comm workers will travel every road in the county between now and October to document the GPS coordinates of every building. The move should help Chattanooga get up to speed on the most efficient 911 dispatch strategies.

"Some of our data is good, but we don't feel confident enough to be able to use it for emergency services," said John Stuermer, 911 Emergency Communication District executive director.

"When we're dealing with emergency responses, the minutes and seconds actually matter," Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said. "This is something that as time goes on, you will see that it will save lives."

