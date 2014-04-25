Drunk passenger causes hijack scare in Bali Posted: Friday, April 25, 2014 7:46 AM EDT Updated: Friday, April 25, 2014 7:46 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - An airline official says a drunk passenger on a Virgin Australia flight who caused a hijack scare has been arrested for creating a disturbance after the plane landed on Indonesia's resort island of Bali.



Heru Sudjatmiko, airport manager for Virgin Australia, told Metro TV on Friday that the passenger was acting aggressively and was handcuffed by the crew.



Initially, the Air Force said the Boeing 737 from Brisbane was believed to have been hijacked.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)