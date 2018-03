One BBQ restaurant could use some love, but there are 5 happy guys on Gunbarrel

Dining out this weekend?The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department really had a great week reporting no failing grades among the 29 restaurants they inspected.Remember, we do give the low score and that's a 79...a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.Madie's Bar-B-Q on Dodson Avenue needs a little work in the kitchen, according to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon.Inspectors found food containers that need a good cleaning, floors and walls need repairing and the cutting board need replacing. Once again they score a 79.The high score of the week is Five Guys Burger & Fries on Gunbarrel. They also did great at this location. A lot of pride with a 98 to hang on their wall.Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.Remember we only currently do restaurants in Hamilton County.Enjoy your meal!