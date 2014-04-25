One BBQ restaurant could use some love, but there are 5 happy gu - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One BBQ restaurant could use some love, but there are 5 happy guys on Gunbarrel

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Dining out this weekend?

The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department really had a great week reporting no failing grades among the 29 restaurants they inspected.

Remember, we do give the low score and that's a 79...a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.

Madie's Bar-B-Q on Dodson Avenue needs a little work in the kitchen, according to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon.

Inspectors found food containers that need a good cleaning, floors and walls need repairing and the cutting board need replacing. Once again they score a 79.

The high score of the week is Five Guys Burger & Fries on Gunbarrel. They also did great at this location. A lot of pride with a 98 to hang on their wall.

Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department  Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.

Remember we only currently do restaurants in Hamilton County.

Enjoy your meal!
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.