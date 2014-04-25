A few morning showers, then clearing and breezy this afternoon

Good Friday! Get ready for a warm and dry weekend. First, though, we may have to put up with a shower or two.
The approaching front is keeping skies cloudy this morning with a few isolated showers and storms ahead of it. We will NOT see widespread rain and storms. Some of you may only see a few drops, but others may see an isolated cell produce some brief heavy rain. We won't see any severe weather this morning.
Later this morning, we will see the front move through, and behind it we will have clearing skies and breezy conditions as we move into the afternoon. Highs today will reach about 76.
For the weekend, Saturday will be warm and dry with a high of 82. We will continue to warm up Sunday. The high will reach about 86 in the afternoon. That is 10 degrees above normal.
Late Sunday clouds will build ahead of the next front. that will bring on and off rain showers and thunderstorms for the beginning of next week.
David Karnes
FRIDAY:
8am... Isolated Showers, 63
Noon... Partly Cloudy / Breezy, 69
5pm... Sunny / Breezy, 76