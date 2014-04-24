Fire on Main and Washington in downtown Chattanooga damages building Posted: Thursday, April 24, 2014 11:38 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 25, 2014 12:05 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Chattanooga Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire downtown Thursday night, just before 10. No word on what started the blaze at 400 E. Main St.

No injuries were reported and firefighters had it out in about 15 minutes.

The fire happened at the empty Clearstory building.



