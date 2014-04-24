A crash course in preventing gang activity in Chattanooga offered by the Police Dept. Posted: Thursday, April 24, 2014 11:31 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 25, 2014 12:16 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

It's a known issue in our area, and now police are trying to involve the public in stamping out a growing gang problem.

Thursday night, a crash course for some concerned Chattanoogans in the Citizens Police Academy on what kind of activity to look out for.

The Crime Suppression Unit says to call police if you notice graffiti popping up in certain areas, they can determine if it's just a tag or has gang affiliations. Investigators say this is not a problem contained to specific neighborhoods, but spread out across our city.



Investigator Curtis Penney, Chattanooga Crime Suppression Unit, "Gangs are all over the place in Chattanooga, they can be in any neighborhood, anytime. Being able to see these signs and symbols, if they should pop up in their neighborhood can help us address that."



Investigator Penney says the recruitment process can start as young as elementary school and parents should stay active and involved in their child's life, to monitor any gang activity.

