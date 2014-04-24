One person is injured after an early morning shooting in Chattanooga Posted: Thursday, April 24, 2014 11:23 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2014 11:23 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Police say around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Antonio Smith showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Smith said he was shot while walking along Water Street.

Officials say Smith was uncooperative with detectives and refused to offer any suspect information.

If you have any information, contact Chattanooga Police.



