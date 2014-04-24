One person is injured after an early morning shooting in Chattan - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One person is injured after an early morning shooting in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - One person is injured after an early morning shooting in Chattanooga.
Police say around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Antonio Smith showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
Smith said he was shot while walking along Water Street.
Officials say Smith was uncooperative with detectives and refused to offer any suspect information.
If you have any information, contact Chattanooga Police.
      
