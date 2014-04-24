Students at East Ridge High School get a lesson in road safety Posted: Thursday, April 24, 2014 11:12 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2014 11:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Students at East Ridge High School got a lesson in road safety Thursday.

The Hamilton County Health Department showed up with its crash simulator.

It was a surprise to the students. They were able to see the effects of drinking and driving.

Health officials say the simulator helps give the students a reality check.

According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teens in the

