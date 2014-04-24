State introduces new mobile app for farms, Farmers Markets Posted: Thursday, April 24, 2014 10:32 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2014 10:32 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A new mobile app is available from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture for those of you interested in locally grown farm products, farms and farmers markets.



A "Pick Tennessee" is a free app, downloadable from both iTunes for Apple products and Google Play for Android devices. T he Pick Tennessee mobile app allows users to search by item, like “apples,” by region of the state, or season. The mobile app then provides directions to the chosen location through direct GPS mapping.

This app can also keep track of favorites and provides links to seasonal recipes, handy tips and fun facts, as well as the full Pick Tennessee Products website. Farm direct and local items on the app include options as varied as local fruits and vegetables, wineries, greenhouses and plant nurseries, Christmas tree farms, and local honey. The items can be searched by the farm where they’re produced, or the markets where they’re sold.



