Alexander endorsed by U. S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander is running for another term in Congress.

Alexander was in the scenic city Thursday, touring the Lock Joint Tube and Steel Warehouse.

He says his goal is to stir up the local economy and "get Washington out of the way."

The Senator says being endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is important.

According to a release, Alexander says he plans to help fix the country's debt by cutting out-of-control spending.

