Meigs Co. cemetery is vandalized for a 3rd time and equipment is stolen

Community members aren't happy after hearing for the 3rd time within one month someone vandalized their local cemetery and removed the vintage dump truck used to maintain the property. When employees arrived to work at Mountain View Memorial Gardens along state Highway 58 in Decatur they also noticed thieves broke into the office leaving behind a big mess. The back door was kicked in and the window glass broken and the inside. They even stole food from the refrigerator and cooked a warm meal before leaving. Wires were ripped on the large backhoe that thieves were not successful starting.

The original owner George Mullinax passed away in March. His son Gabe inherited the business and the vintage 1976 Ford F600 that he used to maintain the cemetery where 200 community members are buried.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department (423) 334- 5268