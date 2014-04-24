Haslam: Prayer to help guide execution decisions

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he will rely on prayer and advice from experts when he is faced with last-minute appeals from death row inmates facing execution.

The Republican governor stressed at a forum hosted by the Christian group Q Ideas on Wednesday that he has yet to be confronted with death penalty decisions because of court-ordered delays.

Haslam said he would gather a team of experts in mental health and law enforcement and prosecutors to help him sort through the intricacies of each case.

Haslam told reporters earlier this week that he is also carefully considering whether to sign into law a bill to allow the state to electrocute prisoners in the event that it can't obtain drugs used in lethal injections.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.