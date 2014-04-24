Bledsoe Warriors working to raise money and win grant

Sports Matter website for Bledsoe Warriors



The BCIO will also be recognized Saturday night at the Chattanooga Lookouts game against the Birmingham Barons.

Bledsoe County's community improvement organization is trying to raise $8,750 dollars to earn a matching grant that would help update their aging little league baseball and softball facilities in Pikeville.The all-volunteer organization is one of 200 nationwide selected, and the only one in the region to get the chance at the grant offered by Dick's Sporting Goods Store.But they have a May 23rd deadline.Currently, the BCIO operates on an annual $2,500 grant from the Bledsoe County Commission, which barely covers expenses, much less sorely needed improvements.They will also be holding a bake sale outside of the Hamilton Place Dick’s Sporting Goods Saturday from 10:00am - 4:00pm.BCIO founder Amy Agee says all donations are tax-deductible.