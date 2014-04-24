Taco Bell tests the upscale waters with new venture

Winner Winner: Southern-style fried chicken breast with South of the Border gravy, roasted corn, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

One-Percenter: Lobster, garlic butter, red cabbage slaw, and pico de gallo on crispy fry bread.

Brotherly Love: Carne asada steak, grilled peppers and onions, roasted poblano queso , and cotija cheese in a flour tortilla.

A beer-spiked milkshake, called the "Mexican Car Bomb," has vanilla ice cream, tequila caramel sauce, chocolate flakes, and Guinness.

You may not recognize Taco bell’s new efforts at an upscale taco chain.That may be the whole idea.Called U.S. Taco Co and Urban Taproom, the menu will feature 10 premium tacos, craft beer, milkshakes and thick-cut french fries.According to Nation's Restaurant News, an industry publication, the first location will open in Huntington Beach, CA.Taco Bell is mum for the moment on expansion plans.Some of the menu items are:Fries will come with dipping sauces including "ghost chile ketchup" and "roasted poblano cremaExpect higher prices as well, with tacos being prices about $4 each and the average check expected to be about $12 with a drink.The publication reports "Most dishes will be prepared in-house, in glass-enclosed kitchens that allow guests to see meat grilling or tacos in the works — though a few ingredients will come from outside suppliers, like the Texas smoked brisket or Southern pulled pork.”Customers won't be able to customize their tacos like at other chain restaurants, but they will be able to watch their food as it is made.