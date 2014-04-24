UPDATE: Woman sentenced to 2 years probation for killing toddler - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Woman sentenced to 2 years probation for killing toddler in overdose death

Posted: Updated:
Demarcus Bryant in a family photo. Demarcus Bryant in a family photo.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A Chattanooga woman was sentenced to 2 years of probation in the killing of 23-month old, Demarcus Bryant, who died in a drug overdose in 2014. 

Jaquelne Escareno will spend her first four months at Silverdale Detention Center. Her attorney has 30 days to appeal. 

"Folks I do sincerely hope that this would bring some closure to this family," said Judge Don Poole.

With no prior felonies, Judge Poole considered Escareno a range one offender which carries a sentence of 1-2 years for a Class E Felony like Criminally Negligent Homicide.

He said he took into account her record and relationship with Demarcus, who he said he believed Escareno "truly, truly loved."

Escareno took the stand Monday at her sentencing hearing and said she thinks about Demarcus every day.

Bryant's mother and grandfather also took the stand Monday and asked the judge to show no leniency during the sentencing.

Even though she'll spend the majority of her sentence of probation, her attorney said everyone is a loser when a child dies.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues. 

PREVIOUS STORY: A Chattanooga woman has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of 23-month old Demarcus Bryant, who died from a drug overdose in March of 2014.

Jaquelne Escareno' s sentencing has been set for May, 16, 2016.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities have arrested a Chattanooga woman in the Fentanyl-overdose death of a toddler in March.

Jaquelne Escareno is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of 23-month-old Demarcus Bryant, and bonded out on a $5,000 bond.

According to the medical examiner’s report, she found Bryant face down and not breathing in a playpen at her Borris Drive house on March 22.

Bryant’s death was ruled a homicide when the medical examiner found a “Fentanyl patch placed by someone else” on the young child’s back. 

Fentanyl is a prescription pain medication, usually applied as a skin patch, and used to treat moderate to severe pain.

A local lung doctor told Channel 3 that Fentanyl should never be used on a child.
 
PREVIOUS STORY: The death of a Tennessee Valley two-year-old has been ruled a homicide as the result of a drug overdose.

According to the local medical examiner’s report, 23-month-old Demarcus Bryant died March 22 as a result of an overdose of the pain medication Fentanyl. His aunt found him face down and not breathing in a playpen that Saturday morning.

Fentanyl is a prescription pain medication, usually applied as a skin patch, and used to treat moderate to severe pain.

Investigators say the patch was placed on the child's back by another person. The report notes the patch "is on the right mid-back. The patch is evenly well-adhered to the skin with no wrinkles or edge rolling."

"A patch should never be used on a child," said local lung Doctor Michael Czarnecki. "A Fentanyl patch would never be prescribed for an infant. Clearly the medication is prescribed to someone else."

Channel 3 showed Chattanooga Dr. Michael Czarnecki the medical examiner's report. He said it appears Demarcus also had Benadryl and cough medicine in his system. But he said the bottom line is a Fentanyl pain patch can easily kill a child.

For an adult, the drug will fully release over the course of 72 hours. But for a thin-skinned infant, the full dosage can be released in as little as 10 hours.

The medical examiner notes Demarcus went to bed Friday, March 21 at 8:30 p.m. and his aunt found him dead the next morning at 7:30 a.m.

Dr. Czarnecki said Demarcus did not suffer.

"It kind of gives you a disconnect with reality and then you fall asleep and you stop breathing. And you don't really know what's going on and you fall into a quiet, peaceful sleep and expire," he said.

Chattanooga Police Department Spokesperson Tim McFarland said, "It is an active investigation and we are in the process of discussing it with the District Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office."

This is the same medication patch that claimed three lives in Athens earlier this month after officers say they chewed the patch to get high, and overdosing.

READ MORE |  Overdose of pain patches results in deaths
 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.