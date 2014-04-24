UPDATE: Woman sentenced to 2 years probation for killing toddler in overdose death

Judge Poole sentenced Escareno to two years probation. Will first spend 4 mos at Silverdale. Attorney has 30 days to appeal @WRCB — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) May 16, 2016

UPDATE: A Chattanooga woman was sentenced to 2 years of probation in the killing of 23-month old, Demarcus Bryant, who died in a drug overdose in 2014.

Jaquelne Escareno will spend her first four months at Silverdale Detention Center. Her attorney has 30 days to appeal.

"Folks I do sincerely hope that this would bring some closure to this family," said Judge Don Poole.

With no prior felonies, Judge Poole considered Escareno a range one offender which carries a sentence of 1-2 years for a Class E Felony like Criminally Negligent Homicide.

He said he took into account her record and relationship with Demarcus, who he said he believed Escareno "truly, truly loved."

Escareno took the stand Monday at her sentencing hearing and said she thinks about Demarcus every day.

Bryant's mother and grandfather also took the stand Monday and asked the judge to show no leniency during the sentencing.

Even though she'll spend the majority of her sentence of probation, her attorney said everyone is a loser when a child dies.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Chattanooga woman has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of 23-month old Demarcus Bryant, who died from a drug overdose in March of 2014.

Jaquelne Escareno' s sentencing has been set for May, 16, 2016.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities have arrested a Chattanooga woman in the Fentanyl-overdose death of a toddler in March.