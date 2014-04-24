Dalton and Georgia both see drop in unemployment Posted: Thursday, April 24, 2014 9:24 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2014 9:24 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Georgia Department of Labor says that unemployment rates in Dalton for March dropped to to 8.6% in March, down 0.5% from February’s 9.1%.



In March of 2013, the rate was 10.4%.



State-wide, Georgia’s unemployment rate dipped slightly at 7.0% for March 2014, down from 7.1% in February. The unemployment rate for March of 2013 was 7.1%



The unemployment rates declined, according to a GDOL news release, because new jobs were created and fewer businesses laid off workers in the region.



The job gains came mostly in trade and textile manufacturing. Over the year, the number of jobs also increased by 400, or 0.6%, from 63,000 in March 2013.



The Athens area of the state had the lowest area jobless rate at 5.1%, while the Heart of Georgia-Altamaha region had the highest at 9.4%.

