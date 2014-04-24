Safely dispose of old medicines at event Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennesseans will be able to safely dispose expired, unwanted and unused prescription pills this Saturday during National Prescription Take-Back Day. The event is an effort to rid potentially dangerous prescription drugs from homes so they won't be abused or wind up in the water supply.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration's Nashville office is partnering with groups from around the state so people can drop off the medicines at a variety of locations. The DEA says the service is free and there will be no questions asked about the medication that is being disposed.

Unused medications pose a public health and safety hazard because they could be accidentally ingested, stolen or abused. To find a nearby collection site, go to http://www.dea.gov and click on the "Got Drugs?" icon.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.