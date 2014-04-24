UPDATE: "Vagrants" frequented building destroyed in fire Posted: Thursday, April 24, 2014 7:21 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2014 8:16 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The structure on Cummings Road. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

A fire destroyed a vacant commercial building on Wauhatchie Pike near Cummings Highway Thursday morning.



Six fire companies responded to the building around 4:30 a.m. Chattanooga firefighters had to hike about 50 yards up a dirt hill from the road to reach the blaze.



The building was fully involved when they arrived. Firefighters fought the blaze defensively to keep it from spreading.



The building was destroyed.



The structure used to be a body shop but hasn't been used in at least ten years. Officials say vagrants frequent the building.



No one was injured. The cause of the fire under investigation.