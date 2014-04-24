Warm and pleasant today, with storms overnight

Good Thursday. Today will be warm and dry, but tonight you may wake up to some rumbles of thunder and the pounding of heavy rain.
High pressure will stick around through this morning, keeping skies mostly sunny. This afternoon we will start to see some of the effects of an approaching front. We will see winds increasing a bit ahead of the front to 10-15 mph from the south. That will help us to warm up today to about 78 for a high. We will also see clouds increasing late today as the front nears.
Overnight is when we will see a line of rain and thunderstorms moving through. Right now it looks like the line will move through between 2am and 5am. We could, however, see some remnant showers lingering until 8 or 9 am Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from .50" to 1". Severe weather does not look likely, but heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are still a possibility.
Friday afternoon we will clear out with highs in the mid 70s.
The weekend looks good with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. GREAT weather for the cornbread festival in South Pittsburg.
We will start of next week with rain for the first part of the week, then cooling down late next week with highs dropping into the upper 60s.
David Karnes
THURSDAY:
8am... Sunny, 46
Noon... Mostly Sunny, 68
5pm... Partly Cloudy, 78