Police: Man made meth while son slept in rodent-infested house - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: Man made meth while son slept in rodent-infested house

Posted: Updated:
ROANE COUNTY, TN (Knox News) -- A man caught making methamphetamine in two one-pot labs while his 6-year-old son slept in the unfinished, rodent-infested house they occupied has been charged with aggravated child abuse and manufacturing meth.

Christopher Michael Raby, 39, is also charged with violating probation and remains in the Roane County Jail. Both he and his son were decontaminated at the Dogtown Road scene in Ten Mile, and the child was taken to Roane Medical Center’s emergency room for a checkup.

Deputy Mark Steinmann said he and another deputy received information of an active meth lab at Raby’s residence, learned that he had a history of buying pseudoephedrine — a key ingredient in meth-making — and went to the home Tuesday.

After getting permission to enter the residence, Steinmann said he detected the “strong chemical odor” of meth and saw Raby’s son asleep on a living room chair.

Read more from our news partner Knox News.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.