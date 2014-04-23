Convicted sex offender sentenced to 255 years in prison - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Convicted sex offender sentenced to 255 years in prison

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - A convicted child sex offender will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Thirty-four-year old James Martin Ferris was indicted last year by a Catoosa County jury on 46 counts related to child sexual abuse, and possession of child pornography.

Evidence presented during the week-long trial shows Ferris had illicit sexual contact with five juvenile females, ages 12 to 14, from January 2013 to March 2014.

Evidence shows Ferris gave the girls alcoholic beverages to impair them.

He was sentenced to 255 years in prison.
