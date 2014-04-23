Brush fire spreads and destroys home in Lakesite - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brush fire spreads and destroys home in Lakesite

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A house in Lakesite went up in flames, when a brush fire spread through a yard.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday,  the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 91-hundred block of Berry Lane, where an abandoned house was on fire.
Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading throughout the dry grass.
The property owner said he was burning brush around the yard and thought he had put out the fire before leaving.
Fire officials say the windy conditions rekindled  the flames which spread to his old home.
The home was used only for storage, and  no one was injured.
